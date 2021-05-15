Trinity Valley Community College president resigns

Editor’s Note - In March of 2023, Glendon Forgey contacted KLTV with the following statement in reference to why he voluntarily resigned from TVCC:

“The fact of the matter is that I resigned to assist my father who had been diagnosed with advanced lung cancer. He was due to have surgery and go through extensive treatments. After he passed away, I resumed my career and am now president at Frank Phillips College.”

ATHENS, TX (KLTV) - The president of Trinity Valley Community College has resigned.

On Wednesday, the college announced the resignation of Dr. Glendon Forgey in a statement:

"TVCC's current long-time president, Dr. Glendon Forgey, has submitted a voluntary letter of resignation to the Board of TVCC, to allow him to pursue without distraction, a post at another college, thus concluding his years of dedicated service here at TVCC. The Board has accepted Dr. Forgey's resignation and agrees with his view that it is in the best interests of the students and employees of TVCC for new leadership to be put in place as soon as practical, given his immediate desire to pursue other opportunities. Against the backdrop of the ongoing and heightened success of TVCC throughout his many years of steadfast leadership, the Board thanks Dr. Forgey for his devoted service and wishes him well."

In April, Forgey was suspended with pay after a complaint was issued against him. The TVCC board said during a meeting that it had been presented with "conflicting governmental documents by the college president without acceptable explanation."

Forgey has been with the college since January 2008.

