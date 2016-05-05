Tyler Police searching for suspects who robbed apartment at gunpoint

TYLER, TX (KLTV) - Tyler Police are searching for three suspects involved in the armed robbery of an apartment Wednesday night.

Around 9:39 p.m., officers responded to the Broadstone Apartments at 2720 South Broadway Ave. after a report of an aggravated robbery. Two teenage victims told officers someone knocked on their door and when they opened it, three light-skinned black men in their late teens or early 20s entered the apartment. One of the suspects forced the victims into a back bedroom at gunpoint. The men stole several electronics and left the apartment, a news release stated.

Police said the suspect carrying the handgun was wearing a red or orange jacket, gray pants, black and white Adidas shoes and a dark colored bandana covering his face. Another suspect was wearing a Star Wars backpack. Additional details about their clothing descriptions were not known. No injuries were reported in the incident. Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact the Tyler Police Department at (903) 531-1000 or Crimestoppers at (903) 597-CUFF. A cash reward of up to $1,000 is being offered for information that leads to an arrest and charges filed against the suspect.

