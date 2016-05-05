East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Tyler Police searching for suspects who robbed apartment at gunpoint

By Lane Luckie
Published: May. 5, 2016 at 5:37 AM CDT|Updated: May. 5, 2016 at 10:41 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, TX (KLTV) - Tyler Police are searching for three suspects involved in the armed robbery of an apartment Wednesday night.

Around 9:39 p.m., officers responded to the Broadstone Apartments at 2720 South Broadway Ave. after a report of an aggravated robbery. Two teenage victims told officers someone knocked on their door and when they opened it, three light-skinned black men in their late teens or early 20s entered the apartment. One of the suspects forced the victims into a back bedroom at gunpoint. The men stole several electronics and left the apartment, a news release stated.

Police said the suspect carrying the handgun was wearing a red or orange jacket, gray pants, black and white Adidas shoes and a dark colored bandana covering his face. Another suspect was wearing a Star Wars backpack. Additional details about their clothing descriptions were not known. No injuries were reported in the incident. Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact the Tyler Police Department at (903) 531-1000 or Crimestoppers at  (903) 597-CUFF. A cash reward of up to $1,000 is being offered for information that leads to an arrest and charges filed against the suspect.

Copyright 2016 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The pedestrian was taken to a hospital where he died.
Pedestrian dies after struck by vehicle on Troup Hwy in Tyler
Tommy McArthur III, 18
Van carjacking case leads to multiple-county chase
Oxford High School in Oxford Township, Michigan was placed on lockdown after reports of a...
Authorities: Student kills 3, wounds 8 at Michigan school
The vehicle has been removed.
3 injured when vehicle drives through front window of Longview store
Harrison County Sheriff Brandon Fletcher
Harrison County sheriff ‘doesn’t foresee’ any arrests in accidental shooting death of child

Latest News

UT Tyler Biology Professor Enhances Commercial DNA Ancestry Discover
UT Tyler professor collaborates with genetic ancestry company on new discovery
The tree was lit on Tuesday night by a former patient.
UT Health East Texas holds annual tree lighting Tuesday night
UT Health East Texas holds 2021 Christmas tree lighting
The pedestrian was taken to a hospital where he died.
Pedestrian dies after struck by vehicle on Troup Hwy in Tyler
A pedestrian was killed when struck by a car on Troup Hwy in Tyler
Pedestrian killed on Troup Hwy Tuesday night