Jury selection to begin in Tyler apartment beating, stabbing case

TYLER, TX (KLTV) - Jury selection is set to begin Monday in the case of a Tyler man accused of beating and stabbing a woman outside her loft apartment.

Roy Edward Smith, 34, is due in a Smith County courtroom at 8:30 a.m.

Smith is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, accused in the 2012 attack on a woman at Moore Grocery Loft Apartments in downtown Tyler.

Court records claim Smith wrapped a rock in a tube sock and beat the woman with it before stabbing her.

The victim survived the attack.

Investigators say they linked the sock to Smith using DNA testing.

