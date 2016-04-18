East Texas Now Business Break
Jury selection to begin in Tyler apartment beating, stabbing case

By Lane Luckie
Published: Apr. 18, 2016 at 11:05 AM CDT
TYLER, TX (KLTV) - Jury selection is set to begin Monday in the case of a Tyler man accused of beating and stabbing a woman outside her loft apartment.

Roy Edward Smith, 34, is due in a Smith County courtroom at 8:30 a.m.

Source: KLTV staff
Smith is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, accused in the 2012 attack on a woman at Moore Grocery Loft Apartments in downtown Tyler.

Court records claim Smith wrapped a rock in a tube sock and beat the woman with it before stabbing her.

The victim survived the attack.

Investigators say they linked the sock to Smith using DNA testing.

