Tyler woman arrested in early-morning convenience store hold-up

Stella Wagner mug shot (Source: Smith County Jail)

TYLER, TX (KLTV) - The suspect in a Tyler convenience store hold-up early Friday was caught speeding away from the scene, police say.

Around 3:45 a.m., officers responding to the Food Fast located at 1222 W SW Loop 323 spotted a white vehicle driving away at a high rate of speed.

The driver was identified as 36-year-old Stella Wagner, of Tyler.

Evidence of the robbery was found inside Wagner’s car and on her person, according to police.

Wagner was arrested for Aggravated Robbery, Possession of a Controlled Substance, and an outstanding warrant.

She was booked into the Smith County Jail.