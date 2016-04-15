East Texas Now Business Break
Tyler woman arrested in early-morning convenience store hold-up

By Lane Luckie
Published: Apr. 15, 2016 at 9:27 AM CDT|Updated: Apr. 15, 2016 at 11:13 AM CDT
Stella Wagner mug shot (Source: Smith County Jail)
TYLER, TX (KLTV) - The suspect in a Tyler convenience store hold-up early Friday was caught speeding away from the scene, police say.

Around 3:45 a.m., officers responding to the Food Fast located at 1222 W SW Loop 323 spotted a white vehicle driving away at a high rate of speed.

The driver was identified as 36-year-old Stella Wagner, of Tyler.

Evidence of the robbery was found inside Wagner’s car and on her person, according to police.

Wagner was arrested for Aggravated Robbery, Possession of a Controlled Substance, and an outstanding warrant.

She was booked into the Smith County Jail. Copyright 2016 KLTV. All rights reserved.

