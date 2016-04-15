Tyler woman arrested in early-morning convenience store hold-up
Published: Apr. 15, 2016 at 9:27 AM CDT|Updated: Apr. 15, 2016 at 11:13 AM CDT
TYLER, TX (KLTV) - The suspect in a Tyler convenience store hold-up early Friday was caught speeding away from the scene, police say.
Around 3:45 a.m., officers responding to the Food Fast located at 1222 W SW Loop 323 spotted a white vehicle driving away at a high rate of speed.
The driver was identified as 36-year-old Stella Wagner, of Tyler.
Evidence of the robbery was found inside Wagner’s car and on her person, according to police.
Wagner was arrested for Aggravated Robbery, Possession of a Controlled Substance, and an outstanding warrant.
She was booked into the Smith County Jail.