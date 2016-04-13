Congress discusses Kari’s Law inspired by slain E. Texas mother

MARSHALL, TX (KLTV) - Congress is taking up a bill known as ‘Kari’s Law’ on Wednesday. The U.S. House Subcommittee on Communications and Technology has ‘Kari’s Law Act of 2015′ listed on their agenda.

The proposed legislation was inspired by Kari Hunt, who was murdered in a Marshall motel room in 2013. Kari's daughter tried to call 911, but did not know she had to dial "9" first to get an outside line. The law would require direct 911 dialing capabilities in buildings with multi-line telephones.

Hank Hunt, Kari's father opened by saying, "After I laid my daughter to rest, I determined that [dialing an extra 9] was going to stop."

During the hearing, US Representative Gus Bilarakis said in his opinion Kari's Law is, "common sense legislation."

Kari's Law was signed into law in Texas last year. This bill would apply Kari's Law nationally.

