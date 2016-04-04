East Texas Now Business Break
Final United flights out of Tyler Pounds Regional Airport to depart Monday

By Lane Luckie
Published: Apr. 4, 2016 at 11:17 AM CDT|Updated: Apr. 4, 2016 at 11:40 AM CDT
TYLER, TX (KLTV) - United Express Airlines will end regular passenger service to Tyler Pounds Regional Airport Monday evening after four scheduled flights.

The pullout is due to a shortage of flight crews due to increased FAA requirements and fewer passengers from instability in the oil industry, according to airport director Davis Dickson.

Two flights, operated by ExpressJet Airlines, from Houston’s George Bush Intercontinental Airport are scheduled for 12:25 p.m. and 6:37 p.m. arrivals in Tyler. The Embraer 135 aircraft, which typically carries 37 passengers, will depart for Houston at 12:55 p.m. and 7:07 p.m.

American Eagle will become the sole provider of commercial passenger service out of Tyler, with daily flights to Dallas-Forth Worth International Airport.

In early March, the City of Tyler approved a change of ordinance to offer incentives to spur additional or enhanced air service at Tyler Pounds Regional.

