Driver sought after flipping car, destroying fire hydrant

KILGORE, TX (KLTV) - Kilgore Police have identified the driver of a car involved in rollover accident early Tuesday that destroyed a fire hydrant.

Sometime before 2:30 a.m., Kilgore Police and the fire department were called to Dudley Road near Meadowgreen Drive.

A fire hydrant was destroyed in the one-vehicle crash, destroying a fire hydrant. (Source: Kilgore Police Department)

The driver, whose name has not been released, had fled the scene of the single-vehicle accident, according to police.

The circumstances of the crash were not immediately known.

