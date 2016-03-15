East Texas Now Business Break
Driver sought after flipping car, destroying fire hydrant

By Lane Luckie
Published: Mar. 15, 2016 at 7:05 AM CDT|Updated: Mar. 15, 2016 at 7:31 AM CDT
KILGORE, TX (KLTV) - Kilgore Police have identified the driver of a car involved in rollover accident early Tuesday that destroyed a fire hydrant.

Sometime before 2:30 a.m., Kilgore Police and the fire department were called to Dudley Road near Meadowgreen Drive.

A fire hydrant was destroyed in the one-vehicle crash, destroying a fire hydrant. (Source: Kilgore Police Department)

The driver, whose name has not been released, had fled the scene of the single-vehicle accident, according to police.

The circumstances of the crash were not immediately known.

