Driver sought after flipping car, destroying fire hydrant
Published: Mar. 15, 2016 at 7:05 AM CDT|Updated: Mar. 15, 2016 at 7:31 AM CDT
KILGORE, TX (KLTV) - Kilgore Police have identified the driver of a car involved in rollover accident early Tuesday that destroyed a fire hydrant.
Sometime before 2:30 a.m., Kilgore Police and the fire department were called to Dudley Road near Meadowgreen Drive.
The driver, whose name has not been released, had fled the scene of the single-vehicle accident, according to police.
The circumstances of the crash were not immediately known.
