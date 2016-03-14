Missing girl’s father found dead in Walker Co, girl in ‘grave danger’

(KLTV) - According to the Walker County Sheriff’s Office, the body of a missing girl’s father was found early Monday morning.

Around 1:24 a.m., while the sheriff's office was investigating the homicide of a Hispanic male, identified as Caesar Vladimir Coronado, they obtained information leading them to believe that the welfare and whereabouts of the victim's daughter, Adriana Coronado was also of great concern.

Law enforcement issued a nation-wide amber alert, saying 13-year-old Adriana Coronado was believed to be in grave or immediate danger.

13-year-old Adriana Coronado. The unidentified man in the photo is not considered a suspect at this time, according to Walker County Sheriff's Department. (Source: National Center for Missing and Exploited Children)

Investigators with the department have reason to believe that Adriana may have been with her father at the time of the homicide and that she is possibly in great danger. Coronado is described as a Hispanic female with black hair and brown eyes, 5 feet tall, weighing 105 pounds. She is known to wear black-framed glasses.

According to the Walker County Sheriff's Department, the unidentified man in the photo is not considered a suspect at this time. Anyone with information on this abduction is asked to contact the Walker County Sheriff's Office at (936) 435-2400.

