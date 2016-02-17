Kilgore Primary School to host mock pandemic exercise Wednesday

Kilgore Emergency Operations Center is live with the POD Drill this morning at the Kilgore Primary School. (Source: Kilgore PD)

KILGORE, TX (KLTV) - Kilgore Primary School will become the scene for a mock pandemic exercise Wednesday morning, with a large presence of county agencies, law enforcement, and other volunteers anticipated on the campus.

From 8:30 to 11:00 a.m., a drill will be conducted at the school, which is one of seven sites where Gregg and Rusk county residents would go to receive vaccines, medicines, and other preventative treatments in the event of an actual pandemic event.

Agencies will coordinate preparedness efforts in the exercise, according to a news release. The drill is being coordinated by Northeast Texas Public Health District, Gregg County, the City of Kilgore and Kilgore Independent School District.

"There is 98% likelihood that if such an emergency should arise, schools would be closed and certain other public entities may be closed as well," said, Dennis D. Williams, Kilgore ISD superintendent and emergency management coordinator. "This drill will fulfill many State and Federal requirements for the City, County and the School District. This is a major part of Public Health Emergency Preparedness not only for the City of Kilgore and schools, but also Gregg County."

The exercise will also involve participants from the Kilgore ISD emergency management team, Kilgore Police Department, as well as students from Kilgore High School, UT Tyler, LeTourneau University, and Kilgore College.

A large number of emergency response vehicles are expected to be on site during the drill.

Copyright 2016 KLTV. All rights reserved.