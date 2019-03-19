The Difference Between Tornado Watches And Tornado Warnings

Tornado Watch:

The sky may be blue at the time you hear the watch, but don't be fooled. Be prepared for the possibility of a tornado in your area and watch KLTV 7 for the latest updates.

The National Weather Service believes conditions are favorable for a tornado to develop.

Tornado Warning:

A tornado has been indicated on radar or has been reported on the ground.

Dark clouds boil in the sky. There may be thunder, lightning, and heavy rain.

Also, there may be hail. When you see large hail, you may be close to a tornado. Seek shelter in a sturdy building, away from windows.

Stay away from anything that uses electricity.