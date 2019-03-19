The Difference Between Tornado Watches And Tornado Warnings
Published: Mar. 19, 2019 at 4:57 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Tornado Watch:
- The National Weather Service believes conditions are favorable for a tornado to develop.
- The sky may be blue at the time you hear the watch, but don't be fooled. Be prepared for the possibility of a tornado in your area and watch KLTV 7 for the latest updates.
Tornado Warning:
- A tornado has been indicated on radar or has been reported on the ground.
- Dark clouds boil in the sky. There may be thunder, lightning, and heavy rain.
- Also, there may be hail. When you see large hail, you may be close to a tornado. Seek shelter in a sturdy building, away from windows.
- Stay away from anything that uses electricity.
- Stay away from anything metal- faucets, radiators, sinks and tubs.
READ MORE: Tornado safety
Tornadoes can be scary. They pack a lot of energy, enough to blow down a whole town...but you can live through a tornado. Don’t panic. Be smart, know what to do and simply do it.