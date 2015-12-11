East Texas Now Business Break
Multiple crews responding to Rusk Co. house fire

By Lane Luckie
Published: Dec. 11, 2015 at 10:14 AM CST|Updated: Dec. 11, 2015 at 11:20 AM CST
RUSK COUNTY, TX (KLTV) - Multiple Rusk County fire crews are responding to an overnight house fire. Sometime after 1:00 a.m. Friday, first responders were called to a single-story home on Highway 323, near Overton.

Overton, New London, and Henderson Fire Departments worked to fight the flames that had fully-consumed the house.

It's unclear whether anyone was inside at the time of the fire. Information about any possible injuries was not immediately available.

