Smith County mobile home destroyed in overnight fire
Published: Dec. 11, 2015 at 7:36 AM CST|Updated: Dec. 11, 2015 at 12:05 PM CST
SMITH COUNTY, TX (KLTV) - Several fire departments responded to a house fire early Friday morning in the 18000 block of Yorktown Drive, off FM 2661 in Smith County.
Dixie and Lindale fire departments were called to the scene around 1:15 a.m. with several fire engines, tankers and brush trucks.
Smith County Deputy Fire Marshal Eric Lowry says the homeowners were out of town, and their trailer home is a total loss.
Oncor was also called to investigate reports of a fence that might have been electrified by a downed power line or the trailer home.
At one point, firefighters were peeling away the exterior of the home to get to hot spots.
No one was hurt.
Copyright 2015 KLTV. All rights reserved.