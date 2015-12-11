Smith County mobile home destroyed in overnight fire

SMITH COUNTY, TX (KLTV) - Several fire departments responded to a house fire early Friday morning in the 18000 block of Yorktown Drive, off FM 2661 in Smith County.

Dixie and Lindale fire departments were called to the scene around 1:15 a.m. with several fire engines, tankers and brush trucks.

Source: KLTV staff

Smith County Deputy Fire Marshal Eric Lowry says the homeowners were out of town, and their trailer home is a total loss.

Source: KLTV staff

Oncor was also called to investigate reports of a fence that might have been electrified by a downed power line or the trailer home.

Source: KLTV staff

At one point, firefighters were peeling away the exterior of the home to get to hot spots.

No one was hurt.

Copyright 2015 KLTV. All rights reserved.