Thanksgiving food drive to feed 900 Longview families

By Lane Luckie
Published: Nov. 23, 2015 at 11:48 AM CST|Updated: Nov. 23, 2015 at 11:53 AM CST
LONGVIEW, TX (KLTV) - Donations will be collected Monday for a Thanksgiving food drive to feed more than 900 Longview area families.

Traditional food staples can be dropped off to Maude Cobb Convention and Activity Complex at 100 Grand Blvd., between 2 and 6 p.m.

Organizations are asking for green beans, corn, green peas, various peas or beans, soups, pasta, canned meat, desserts (please include icing if providing cake mix), Jello, cranberry sauce, bread, canned fruit, miscellaneous vegetables, Kool-aid, and lemonade. Monetary donations will also be accepted.

