Group of five arrested in overnight Tyler home invasion

TYLER, TX (KLTV) - Five men are now facing burglary charges in connection to an early morning home invasion Monday in Tyler’s Azalea District.

Around 2 a.m., Tyler Police were called to a report of a home invasion in the 700 block of Lindsey Lane. While responding to the home, an officer stopped a black Chevy Tahoe reported to have left the scene.

After officers arrived at the home and began an investigation, evidence found in the SUV connected the suspects to the burglary, a news release state

Kevron Jackson (Source: Smith County Jail)

Kevin Nelson (Source: Smith County Jail)

Randrick Duncan (Source: Smith County Jail)

Kendrick Phillips (Source: Smith County Jail)

Five suspects were interviewed by Tyler Police detectives and later transported to the Smith County Jail for booking. 20-year-old Dexstell Murphy, 21-year-old Kendrick Phillips, 20-year-old Kevin Nelson, 20-year-old Kevron Jackson, and 21-year-old Randrick Duncan were all charged with burglary of a habitation with intent to commit other felony. Kevron also had warrants for failure to appear and driving without a license.

Nelson, Jackson, and Duncan have prior arrests for burglary according to Smith County judicial records.

Nelson was on probation for his part in a 2014 burglary. The District Attorney’s Office says that since he is charged with this new crime, his probation has been revoked, and four new robbery charges from the 2014 incident have now been added to his current charges.

