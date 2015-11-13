Longview Police investigating overnight shooting death

LONGVIEW, TX (KLTV) - Police are investigating a deadly shooting in Longview.

About 10 p.m. Thursday, officers were called to reports of shots fired in the 5000 block of W. Loop 281, where a body was discovered inside a car parked behind the location.

The unidentified victim had been shot and appeared to have died prior to officers arriving at the scene, according to a Longview Police Department news release.

The release also stated that more details about the victim and the homicide investigation would be released at a later time. Information about any possible suspects was not immediately available.

Copyright 2015 KLTV. All rights reserved.