Longview Police investigating overnight shooting death
Published: Nov. 13, 2015 at 6:13 AM CST|Updated: Nov. 13, 2015 at 5:28 PM CST
LONGVIEW, TX (KLTV) - Police are investigating a deadly shooting in Longview.
About 10 p.m. Thursday, officers were called to reports of shots fired in the 5000 block of W. Loop 281, where a body was discovered inside a car parked behind the location.
The unidentified victim had been shot and appeared to have died prior to officers arriving at the scene, according to a Longview Police Department news release.
The release also stated that more details about the victim and the homicide investigation would be released at a later time. Information about any possible suspects was not immediately available.
