Job fairs seek to connect E. Texas veterans with new career opportunities

By Lane Luckie
Published: Nov. 12, 2015 at 12:19 PM CST|Updated: Nov. 12, 2015 at 12:31 PM CST
EAST TEXAS (KLTV) - Veterans looking for work are invited to take part in several hiring fairs Thursday across East Texas. The Texas Workforce Commission and local workforce development boards are hosting the fourth annual ‘Hiring Red, White, and You!’ job fair, which has connected more than 31,00 veterans with more than 4,700 employers.

The East Texas events are designed to assist veterans, service members and their spouses as they seek their next career opportunity.

In Lufkin, Workforce Solutions will hold a fair inside the student center at Lufkin First Assembly on Loop 287 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Mobberly Baptist Church on Loop 281 in Longview will host the event from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

In Tyler, the job fair will run from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Green Acres Baptist Church on Troup Highway.

Information on how employers and job seekers can participate in 'Hiring Red, White & You!' hiring fairs may be found at www.texasworkforce.org/hrwy. Other information on all veteran workforce services available in Texas, visit www.texasworkforce.org/veterans.

