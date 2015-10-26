Suspect in custody after multi-county high speed chase

SMITH COUNTY, TX (KLTV) - A law enforcement chase that topped speeds of 100 miles per hour on the rain-soaked roads of Tyler has ended in Wood County.

Around 11:34 p.m. Sunday, a Smith County Sheriff's deputy was conducting a traffic stop at Texas College Road and West Northwest Loop 323. The driver, identified as 40-year-old Gregory Tennyson, was found to have an outstanding warrant for assault. Tennyson drove away in a 2001 GMC Yukon, heading north, according to Lieutenant Gary Middleton.

Lindale Police placed spike strips in the roadway along U.S. Highway 69, which deflated one of the tires on the SUV. Tennyson reached speeds of 100 miles per hour on the remaining tires.

Troopers with the Texas Department of Public Safety shot out another tire, slowing the suspect's vehicle. Deputies said Tennyson tried ramming patrol vehicles, then took off multiple times. He also ran into two DPS vehicles and a Mineola Police patrol unit, according to Middleton. No officers were injured.

After crossing into Wood County, Tennyson was taken into custody at 12:18 a.m. in Mineola with the help of police and sheriff's deputies. In addition to the outstanding assault family violence warrant, he is now charged with three counts of assault on a peace officer and evading arrest, Middleton said. Tennyson's bonds total more than $1,000,000.

Tennyson has a lengthy arrest record, beginning with a Smith County assault charge in 1993. Since that time, he has faced arrests for family violence, bail jumping, theft, and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. He was most recently released from the Smith County jail in May.

Copyright 2015 KLTV. All rights reserved.