Tyler PD: Driver suspected of DWI in four-vehicle crash

TYLER, TX (KLTV) - Tyler Police are investigating a suspected drunken driver after a major traffic accident Wednesday night at Loop 323 and South Broadway Avenue. According to police, officers responded around 10:24 p.m. when a witness reported a man driving recklessly.

The driver, whose identity is not being released at this time, reportedly struck a vehicle in the intersection, which caused it to crash into two more vehicles. "The at-fault driver smelled of alcohol and is suspected of driving while intoxicated," Sergeant Adam Tarrant stated in a news release.

The driver was taken to the hospital along with four victims in the other vehicles involved. A police spokesperson says no one was seriously injured. The driver has not been charged at this time; police are waiting on blood results before any action is taken. The crash remains under investigation.

