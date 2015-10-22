East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Tyler PD: Driver suspected of DWI in four-vehicle crash

By Lane Luckie
Published: Oct. 22, 2015 at 4:47 AM CDT|Updated: Oct. 22, 2015 at 9:05 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, TX (KLTV) - Tyler Police are investigating a suspected drunken driver after a major traffic accident Wednesday night at Loop 323 and South Broadway Avenue. According to police, officers responded around 10:24 p.m. when a witness reported a man driving recklessly.

The driver, whose identity is not being released at this time, reportedly struck a vehicle in the intersection, which caused it to crash into two more vehicles. "The at-fault driver smelled of alcohol and is suspected of driving while intoxicated," Sergeant Adam Tarrant stated in a news release.

The driver was taken to the hospital along with four victims in the other vehicles involved. A police spokesperson says no one was seriously injured. The driver has not been charged at this time; police are waiting on blood results before any action is taken. The crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2015 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The pedestrian was taken to a hospital where he died.
Pedestrian dies after struck by vehicle on Troup Hwy in Tyler
Tommy McArthur III, 18
Van carjacking case leads to multiple-county chase
Oxford High School in Oxford Township, Michigan was placed on lockdown after reports of a...
Authorities: Student kills 3, wounds 8 at Michigan school
The vehicle has been removed.
3 injured when vehicle drives through front window of Longview store
Harrison County Sheriff Brandon Fletcher
Harrison County sheriff ‘doesn’t foresee’ any arrests in accidental shooting death of child

Latest News

UT Tyler Biology Professor Enhances Commercial DNA Ancestry Discover
UT Tyler professor collaborates with genetic ancestry company on new discovery
The tree was lit on Tuesday night by a former patient.
UT Health East Texas holds annual tree lighting Tuesday night
UT Health East Texas holds 2021 Christmas tree lighting
The pedestrian was taken to a hospital where he died.
Pedestrian dies after struck by vehicle on Troup Hwy in Tyler
A pedestrian was killed when struck by a car on Troup Hwy in Tyler
Pedestrian killed on Troup Hwy Tuesday night