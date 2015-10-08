Longview police identify five arrested in major drug bust
Published: Oct. 8, 2015 at 12:26 PM CDT|Updated: Oct. 9, 2015 at 1:33 PM CDT
LONGVIEW, TX (KLTV) - Multiple suspects are awaiting arraignment after their arrest during a drug raid Wednesday in Longview. Those arrested were:
- Michael L. Jackson - age 27, of Longview (3 outstanding M/C warrants), Man/Del CS PG 1 >=200G <400G, Man/Del CS PG 1 >=1G<4G (X2), Man/Del CS PG 1 >=4G<200G, POM >2OZ<=4OZ, & Theft of Firearm
- Christopher A. Jackson - age 39, of Longview, (3 outstanding M/C warrants), Man/Del CS PG 1 >=200G <400G, & Man/Del CS PG 1 >=1G<4G
- Stefan O. Pentecost - age 18, of Longview, (2 outstanding warrants)
- Dwight A. McKinley - age 41, of Longview, POCS PG 2 >= 1G<4G
- Paul L. Jackson - age 34, of Longview, (3 outstanding warrants), Man/Del CS PG 1 >=200G <400G, & Man/Del CS PG 1 >=1G<4G
At 2:03 p.m., the Longview Police SWAT team and the County Organized Drug Enforcement (CODE) Unit served a search warrant a house in the 1300 block of El Paso Street.
Officers seized a large quantity of power cocaine, crack cocaine, and methamphetamine, according to police. A firearm stolen in White Oak was also recovered at the scene.
Multiple suspects were arrested, however, Longview Police said their names and information on charges would not be released until they appear before a judge.
Copyright 2015 KLTV. All rights reserved.