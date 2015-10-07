Officials call in ATF, others to assist in ‘suspicious’ Manziel home fire

SMITH COUNTY, TX (KLTV) - Smith County fire officials have requested K-9 units and other agencies to assist with the investigation of a suspicious overnight house fire east of Lake Tyler at the home of the grandfather of NFL star Johnny Manziel.

Located at 17859 Slack Road, near South Point Road, the home went up in flames some time before 1:30 a.m. Wednesday, according to Fire Marshal Jay Brooks.

Source: KLTV staff

Smith County dispatch received a 911 call from a neighbor at 1:13 a.m. about a structure fire at that location.

The two-story structure had collapsed by 2:00 a.m. No injuries were reported.

(Source: Lisa Crawford)

The fire marshal’s office said in a press release on Wednesday afternoon that based on evidence at the scene, the fire in the Manziel home has been deemed “suspicious in nature.”

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives is assisting, they said, as well as one of their accelerant detection canines and his handler, an ATF Task Force officer from the Denton Fire Department, and the crime scene unit of the Smith County Sheriff’s Office.

Lisa Crawford watched and recorded this cell phone video as her neighbor’s home was consumed by flames.

“When I looked out the entire thing was engulfed,” Crawford said.

Crawford lives right across the lake from the home belonging to Paul Manziel. She said it was the fire that woke her up in the middle of the night.

“I heard, I wouldn’t say it was an explosion more like oxygen it was like a pow,” Crawford said.

Crawford said she and friends called 9-1-1, other neighbors and the Mazniel family. She said it took crews about 20 minutes to get to the scene.

“Within about 20 minutes it started collapsing and kind of getting scary because you don’t know what’s going to happen. Is it going to go into the neighbor’s yard, is it going to spread. It was very scary for sure,” Crawford said.

A K-9 unit arrived around Noon. Brooks says the dog is smelling for flammable liquids around the home.

(Source: KLTV Staff)

“It’s trained to detect, not limited to, gasoline, diesel, and kerosene things like that,” Brooks said.

If the K-9 unit does have a positive find it will be sent off to a lab for confirmation. That process could take a week to 10 days.

The fire marshal said no further information will be released at this time, as they “take the necessary time to do a complete and thorough investigation.”Brooks confirmed the house belongs to Paul Manziel, grandfather of the Cleveland Browns quarterback, and had not been occupied for at least two days.

Smith County Appraisal District records indicate the 3,600 square feet home was built in 1975. It had a listed market value of $408,438.

Source: KLTV Staff

A source close to the Manziel family said silverware was found outside the home and suspected a burglary had taken place before the fire. Authorities conducting the investigation would not immediately confirm those details.

Information on what may have started the fire or any possible suspects in the case were not provided.

Copyright 2015 KLTV. All rights reserved.