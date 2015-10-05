East Texas Now Business Break
Delays expected around interstate construction project in Smith Co.

By Lane Luckie
Published: Oct. 5, 2015 at 10:09 AM CDT|Updated: Oct. 7, 2015 at 10:43 AM CDT
SMITH COUNTY, TX (KLTV) - Motorists can expect delays along Interstate 20 through Smith County this week, according to the Texas Department of Transportation.

Pavement repairs will begin Monday in the eastbound outside lane from Mile Marker 563 to 564. Tyler maintenance will also seal and overlay the intersection of Farm to Market road 14 at Interstate 20, including the exit ramps. Wednesday crews will be doing concrete work in outside eastbound lanes of I-20 between Mile Marker 556 and 557, which is Hwy 69 N. to Jim Hogg Road.

TxDOT is asking drivers to slow down and expect closures, as crews will be working from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. each day. Smith County Law enforcement will be providing assistance with traffic control.

