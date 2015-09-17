East Texas Now Business Break
Art of Peace festival aims to unite community through art, fellowship

By Lane Luckie
Published: Sep. 17, 2015 at 12:04 PM CDT|Updated: Sep. 17, 2015 at 12:16 PM CDT
TYLER, TX (KLTV) - A group of East Texans are working to build a community of cooperation through art and dialogue. The 5th annual Art of Peace Festival is happening now in Tyler.

The festival aims to promote the spirit of cooperation and community through fellowship. (Source: KLTV staff)

The two-week festival, running September 8-21, is a community-wide event to celebrate the United Nations International Day of Peace on September 21.

Events include art exhibits, worship services, lectures, peace vigils, a concert by Ruthie Foster, the dedication of a peace pole, a film screening, and a peace meal.

Anne McCrady, Art of Peace organizer (Source: KLTV staff)

Organizers say these activities promote the spirit of cooperation and community through fellowship. “If you’re looking for a way to start peace in your life, try something new,” said Anne McCrady, one of the event’s organizers.

“Do something you’ve never done. Take a first step toward a stranger, someone you don’t know. Do something creative and see how it feels. Peace can begin with just those very simple steps.”

On Monday, September 21 a peace meal will be held at 6:00 p.m. at Marvin United Methodist Church, bringing together people of all different faiths and backgrounds.

Area students will display pottery bowls at the dinner. Love offerings of cash and peanut butter & jelly will go to the St. Paul Children’s Foundation. Those interested in participating are encouraged to RSVP.

More information on the Art of Peace, including a full schedule of events, can be found by clicking here.

