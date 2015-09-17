Art of Peace festival aims to unite community through art, fellowship
TYLER, TX (KLTV) - A group of East Texans are working to build a community of cooperation through art and dialogue. The 5th annual Art of Peace Festival is happening now in Tyler.
The two-week festival, running September 8-21, is a community-wide event to celebrate the United Nations International Day of Peace on September 21.
Events include art exhibits, worship services, lectures, peace vigils, a concert by Ruthie Foster, the dedication of a peace pole, a film screening, and a peace meal.
Organizers say these activities promote the spirit of cooperation and community through fellowship. “If you’re looking for a way to start peace in your life, try something new,” said Anne McCrady, one of the event’s organizers.
“Do something you’ve never done. Take a first step toward a stranger, someone you don’t know. Do something creative and see how it feels. Peace can begin with just those very simple steps.”
On Monday, September 21 a peace meal will be held at 6:00 p.m. at Marvin United Methodist Church, bringing together people of all different faiths and backgrounds.
Area students will display pottery bowls at the dinner. Love offerings of cash and peanut butter & jelly will go to the St. Paul Children’s Foundation. Those interested in participating are encouraged to RSVP.
More information on the Art of Peace, including a full schedule of events, can be found by clicking here.
Copyright 2015 KLTV. All rights reserved.