Two Longview men charged with murder
Published: Sep. 17, 2015 at 11:25 AM CDT|Updated: Sep. 17, 2015 at 11:44 AM CDT
LONGVIEW, TX (KLTV) - Two Longview men are being held in the Gregg County jail on charges that include murder.
Early Thursday, Longview Police arrested Deiontray Dewayne Darden, 18, and Devante Damon Darden, 17. Both were arrested on warrants for murder and aggravated robbery. Bond has been set at $650,000 each.
According to Gregg County Jail booking records, both men listed their home address as Tammy Lynn Drive in Longview.
Wednesday night Longview Police and SWAT officers were seen at this address.
Details on the murder warrants were not immediately available from the Longview Police Department.