Two Longview men charged with murder

By Lane Luckie
Published: Sep. 17, 2015 at 11:25 AM CDT|Updated: Sep. 17, 2015 at 11:44 AM CDT
LONGVIEW, TX (KLTV) - Two Longview men are being held in the Gregg County jail on charges that include murder.

Longview Police and SWAT responding to a residence on Tammy Lynn Drive (Source: KLTV staff)
Early Thursday, Longview Police arrested Deiontray Dewayne Darden, 18, and Devante Damon Darden, 17. Both were arrested on warrants for murder and aggravated robbery. Bond has been set at $650,000 each.

Deiontray Dewayne Darden booking photo (Source: Gregg County Jail)
Devante Damon Darden booking photo (Source: Gregg County Jail)
According to Gregg County Jail booking records, both men listed their home address as Tammy Lynn Drive in Longview.

Wednesday night Longview Police and SWAT officers were seen at this address.

Longview Police and SWAT responding to a residence on Tammy Lynn Drive (Source: KLTV staff)
Details on the murder warrants were not immediately available from the Longview Police Department. Copyright 2015 KLTV. All rights reserved.

