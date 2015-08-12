East Texas Now Business Break
Video captures moment gas can goes up in flames near Tyler firefighter

By Lane Luckie and KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Aug. 12, 2015 at 12:36 PM CDT|Updated: Aug. 12, 2015 at 12:46 PM CDT
TYLER, TX (KLTV) - A Tyler firefighter is on the mend after receiving minor burns while responding to a house fire sparked by lightning.

Flames are visible, traveling up the firefighter's leg. (Photo source: Chassity Hayati)
Flames are visible, traveling up the firefighter's leg. (Photo source: Chassity Hayati)

Tuesday evening, Tyler fire crews were dispatched to the 200 block of Dinah Lane around 7 p.m. after flames enveloped the home’s garage.

The firefighter, whose name was not released, was moving a gas can away from the flames.

The canister disintegrated, igniting the fuel.

A bystander was videoing the scene at the time the firefighter’s leg caught fire and he ran from the scene.

Another firefighter turns a water hose toward the injured firefighter. (Photo source: Chassity...
Another firefighter turns a water hose toward the injured firefighter. (Photo source: Chassity Hayati)

Another firefighter is shown spraying a hose in the direction of the injured firefighter. The firefighter had minor burns, but remained on duty after the fire was extinguished, according to a previous report.

While the garage was destroyed, the home itself sustained smoke damage.

No other injuries were reported.

