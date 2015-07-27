Competition heats up on last day of Great Texas Balloon Race

EAST TEXAS (KLTV) - A final day of an East Texas competition flight earns spots on the U.S. national team in the hot air ballooning world championships.

The pilots put everything into one last effort at Sunday's Great Texas Balloon Race. With a last ditch effort, pilots hit the target areas again, trying to come up with enough points to put them in contention.

"You saw world champions, multiple national champions just nailing the targets," says Great Texas Balloon Race announcer Glen Moyer.

"I've been here about 14 years. This was exciting, when I launched this morning, everybody was lined up like a trail of ducks headed to a target," said longtime pilot Bill Adler.

The competition boiled down not to yards, but inches.

"Here the winds are really different, they're really tricky. There's a learning curve here in Longview. If you get off by degrees, it's very difficult to get back on target," said New Mexico pilot David Fuston.

The center target area was littered with dozens of scoring markers, as the pilots showed remarkable accuracy on the final flight.

"Most of them were covered with markers, the center was covered, and that's going to make it tough because every centimeter is going to count," Moyer says.

"I can't imagine anyone not scoring this morning, everybody was in the scoring area. It's all about precision and trying to line up and get to the target," Adler says.

When all scoring was done, five pilots were the top finishers, virtually assuring them a spot on the U.S. national team.

But many say just promoting the sport is why they're in it.

"I may never know the lives I've impacted, just from somebody seeing a hot air balloon for the first time," Fuston says.

Final standings for the race, including the U.S. national championship points standings, are on the Great Texas Balloon Race web site.