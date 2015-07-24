The Voice of the Great Texas Balloon Race: Glen Moyer

LONGVIEW, TX (KLTV) - He’s been involved with the Great Texas Balloon Race since before it was called that. We’re not talking about race co-founder Bill Bussey, we’re talking about the voice of the race: Glen Moyer.

We spoke with Moyer about the good old days, and the present, as we watched the balloons come in.

"If there's a target out and you're at the national championships, somebody's getting there," Glen stated.

Long before there was talk of National Championships in 1984, the balloon race was held at what was formerly Stroh's Brewery. That was when Glen was recruited and had to get out of the balloon.

"I flew in the event for a year or two as a competitor, and then Dr. Bussey said, 'No, that's over with. You're getting on stage and talking', and they won't let me fly now. I'm a threat, that's what it is," Glen said.

Glen moved to California in the eighties, but came back to the area in 1993 when he picked up where he left off, but all the while he kept ballooning, and said usually it was great.

"There's only a couple times when I said, oh help, Mr. Wizard, I don't want to be a balloon pilot today. You get up there and you think oh this was not the right thing to do. And there are other morning when you can just drive that balloon to whereever you want to go, and boy those are the mornings you live for ,and it's the best feeling in the world," Glen recalled.

But Glen has sold his balloon and is content to be the voice of the race.

However, he did have this to say: "There are mornings when I'm on stage, and I'm sure I'll experience it here this week, when I'm going, man I wish I was up there flying, because that's the kind of day you live for. So yeah, it's still a little tough. You know, it's like football players or any athlete that retires. They miss game day. You don't miss all the preparatory work and all that, but you miss game day," Glen said. It's peaceful and intense all at the same time.

"When the target's out and the competition's on, I'd like to be there," Glen admitted.

And he was right. At least one pilot got close to the target. Only three this time, actually. The rest took a big right turn.

Kind of like Glen did, but he's pretty happy with that turn.

Moyer has steadily been the voice of the race since 1993, and is still known to occasionally take to the peaceful skies. He may not have a balloon, but he knows some people who do. Copyright 2015 KLTV. All rights reserved