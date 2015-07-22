Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Great Texas Balloon Race: Science behind the balloons

By KLTV News Staff
Published: Jul. 22, 2015 at 1:00 PM CDT|Updated: Jan. 18, 2016 at 12:21 PM CST
GREGG COUNTY, TX (KLTV) - Balloon pilots competing in East Texas will try again Wednesday morning after high winds canceled flights yesterday. There is a lot of science that goes into making that call.

A team of flight safety and weather experts have been using tools to measure wind, temperature, and detect if there’s any rain coming. Already a few times this morning crews have been measuring wind speed using an anemometer they’re also taking readings on the ground and reporting them.

Great Texas Balloon Race underway in Gregg County.
Great Texas Balloon Race underway in Gregg County.

There are over a hundred balloons flying between 15 and 500 feet off the ground and will be flying throughout the week. And there are safety concerns when pilots are flying with 20-30 gallons of propane.

Hot air balloons overhead!
Hot air balloons overhead!

We spoke with a pilot competing in his first us championship he's been focusing on this day for a while. "In preparation I've spent over a year getting ready for this one event, it's my rookie year so I didn't know what I was coming in to, so there was a lot of preparation," David Fueston said.

Fueston says come Sunday he expects to be in contention and take his first national championship back home to New Mexico.

