Ernest Ethridge: Meteorologist for the Great Texas Balloon Race

LONGVIEW, TX (KLTV) - Conditions were not conducive to a safe flight, so the balloons of the Great Texas Balloon Race’s Nationals were grounded Tuesday morning.

But who makes that call? For over twenty years it has been the same man here in East Texas: Ernest Ethridge. He's a familiar face at the balloon race, and he never misses the 6 a.m. pilot's meeting.

The wind is the hot air balloon's friend, but it can just as easily be its enemy. If the weather isn't just right it's just not smart to fly.

There are times when hundreds of people hang on every word meteorologist Ernie Ethridge says because he is the spokesman for the weather.

"There's probably a broken overcast layer around 11 to 1200 feet," Ernie told the pilots in a meeting.

It was true in back 2002, and it's true now.

"The balloon is vulnerable in the sense that it is a free spirit," Ernie said.

He's not a balloon pilot but has an understanding of what a balloon can take. He makes an effort to wear blinders at the pilot's meeting.

"You don't want to get tainted by other people's views if the person you're working for is the balloon meister," Ernie revealed.

Ernie looks closely at his data and informs the pilots.

"You give your advice and then you step back away from them," Ernie stated.

Then he listens closely to conversations going on around him.

"And if you feel that you hear something that possibly might be off base which is very rare with this gentleman running this show, then you speak up," Ernie said.

There was disappointment with the call he made this time, but no arguments.

"I pointed out that the stronger winds were lower than they normally are, which would make it rather squirrely to try to land a balloon," Ernie said.

Balloons can get dragged around and possibly come in contact with trees or worse. Jason Jones has piloted a balloon here for four years.

"Ernie has been forecasting the weather for the Great Texas Balloon Race for a long time. So he understands the weather here in Longview and we absolutely trust what he's telling us," Jason stated.

"The only thing about weather is you neither mitigate nor minimize," Ernie laughed.

And if you don't like what he has to say, hey, don't kill the messenger.

Ethridge worked for the National Weather Service in Shreveport for decades, and is involved in other balloon races as well. He says winds could cause more problems for the Great Texas Balloon Race in the coming days, but he expects several races will take place.

