Final practice flight for Great Texas Balloon Race

GREGG COUNTY, TX (KLTV) - It does not officially start until Tuesday, but if you were out and about in Longview around 7 a.m. Monday it looked like it already started.

The Great Texas Balloon Race is going on the rest of the week in various locations around Gregg County, and Monday morning was the official practice run.

Over 80 balloons are at this year's race, and most of them flew the Monday morning practice run, and just a half hour before Longview Balloonist Guy Gauthier gave instructions.

"We're going to have the scoring team out. Targets will be displayed. If you want to get scored, put you name on your baggie. It won't matter but do it anyhow," Gauthier said to a crowd of pilots and crew.

"This is the last practice so it gets serious after this," race co-founder Bill Bussey said.

"Where are you going to take off from?" I asked him.

"Kilgore International Airport, right between the 747s," Bussey smiled.

From Chopper 7 you could really get the scope of how many balloons were in the air. Many of the pilots took off from the same place, which proved to be a bad choice.

It's the second time here for Jeremy Rubin from Iowa, and he was just trying to acclimate to the area.

"Did you guys get close?" I asked him.

"No," he laughed.

"Well I noticed everybody kind of took a big right," I said.

"Yeah we looked at half a pie-ball and we just launched, and we should have gone farther west," Jeremy admitted.

A pie-ball is a helium balloon released before launch to show wind direction. The wind steers the balloons to the three targets, and yes, like Jeremy said those who went out farther were some of the few who got near a target.

Henry Rosenbaum in his balloon "American Football" flew right over the first target.

Jason Jones from Kansas said if you fly a balloon, this is the place to be.

"Best pilots in the country and arguably the best pilots in the world," Jason said.

And you can bet the first day of competition pilots will not have a herd mentality. Nationals are about to begin, so if you're in the Longview area at 7 to 9 a.m., look up and you'll probably see them.

All flights Tuesday through Saturday will take place in Gregg County or Longview with targets to be determined. Races will not take place at East Texas Regional Airport until Saturday morning, but there will be a concert and balloon glow Friday night.

Copyright 2015 KLTV. All rights reserved.