Balloon race events scheduled this week

(KLTV) - Events have kicked off for a balloon competition in East Texas.

The Great Texas Balloon Race and U.S. Nationals Balloon Race will take place in the skies over East Texas throughout the week.

On Friday, July 24, 2015 gates open at the East Texas Regional Airport for the Great Texas Balloon Race Festival at 4 p.m. Special shapes balloons, including El Fonz the elephant, Buzzy Bee, Purple People Eater, Pepi the skunk and others will be on display beginning at 8:15 p.m. An opening ceremony is set at 8:45 p.m. and a balloon glow is scheduled at 8:50 p.m. Cooder Graw will provide entertainment for the night.

On Saturday, gates for the Great Texas Balloon Race Festival open for afternoon activities at 4 p.m. Special shapes will be on display at 8:15 p.m., followed by a second opening ceremony at 8:45 p.m. At 8:50 the balloon glow is scheduled. The Oak Ridge Boys will provide entertainment for the night.

All times are approximate and are scheduled to change dependent on weather conditions. The GTBR organizations says competitive flights from Tuesday through Friday will take place over Longview and parts of Gregg County.

