What it takes to set-up the Great Texas Balloon Race

GREGG COUNTY, TX (KLTV) - Preparation for the Great Texas Balloon Race continues in Longview as thousands of East Texans are expected to attend events this week. That preparation has a lot to do with blocking off acres of additional parking.

After wet weather in 2014, organizers said they wanted to make sure visitors had choices to park in case low-lying areas get wet.

"In 2014 I didn't have a plan B. Our plan was all A, but this year just in case we had some additional parking to offset some of the issues we had," Great Texas Balloon Race Operations Director Larry Aldridge said.

Signs setup around Gregg Co. for the Great Texas Balloon Race, which kicks-off July 21, 2015.

However, weather for the week-long event is expected to be hot and sunny, which could lead to more visitors. Good Morning East Texas had a chance to look at the numbers going into this year's setup:

Roughly 14,000 feet of fencing to keep visitors safe at the active airport.

Approximately 2,000 kilowatts of electricity expected to be used by vendors.

At least three law enforcement agencies patrolling at any given time during events.

Last but certainly not least -- 85 portable restrooms setup throughout the grounds.

Dozens of volunteers are managing the even from setup to tear down. Aldridge said with East Texas Regional Airport being an active airport, that does impact when things can be moved into place.

“It’s an active airport so we have to accommodate what they do when they do it. LeTourneau Aviation has their hanger out there. We have to plan our event according to their summer schedule. Everybody cooperates,” Aldridge said.

Aldridge adds that volunteers will put the finishing touches on tents and booths on Monday. Practice flights are scheduled for Monday, while races officially begin Tuesday in Longview.

Copyright 2015 KLTV. All rights reserved.