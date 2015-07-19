Hot air balloonists making preparations for Great Texas Balloon Race

EAST TEXAS (KLTV) - An East Texas city has become a mecca for hot air balloonists.

Contestants are already showing up, preparing for their shot at a national championship, in an event that brings thousands of visitors to East Texas each summer.

Hot air balloon pilots arrived and began their practice runs in Gregg County, in preparation for The Great Texas Balloon Race.

"So much excitement, it's hard to describe sometimes. We started off with 12 balloons," says Longview pilot Bruce Bussey.

Many are remembering fellow pilot Kinnie Gibson, who died of cancer earlier this week. Wink Texas pilot Robert Gonzalez once crewed for Gibson.

"He was a well-known in the ballooning community and all his accomplishments and a technical flyer," Gonzalez says.

The event serves as the national championship competition, and will decide who will represent the U.S. in the world championships.

"When you're competing against 50 of the best pilots in the U.S., and you're operating your aircraft trying to take care of your crew and work your strategy, it is very intense," says Gonzalez.

From its humble beginnings of a handful of balloons, the event has become the pinnacle of competitive ballooning.

"It's a dream come true. I wasn't sure if anyone would even show up to the first one. It's been a tremendous success ever since. Each year, it's gotten phenomenally better. It's the hottest, most miserable fun you'll ever have," says race founder Dr. Bill Bussey.

Organizers say the event costs around a half million dollars to put on. The week of competition begins Monday with the practice flights over Longview.

