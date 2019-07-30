Quitman Bulldgos

Head coach: Bryan Oakes
District: 10-3A, Division II
School colors: Blue, red, white
Stadium address: 1101 E. Goode St., Quitman, TX 75783
Returning starters: 8 on offense, 8 on defense
2018 record: 1-8/0-7 district
Players to watch:
- QB Trey Berry (385 yards, 3 TDs, 1,173 yards, 9 TD rushing)
- WR/DB Dylan Coe (65 tackles, 2 INTs)
- WR/DB Riley Flanagan
Notes: The Bulldogs snapped their 43-game losing streak last season. This season, they’re hoping a slew of returning seniors will take them farther, DCTF magazine notes.
Quitman Bulldogs 2019 Football Schedule
- 8/16 vs Hawkins at Hawkins (scrimmage)
- 8/23 vs Como-Pickton at Quitman (scrimmage)
- 8/30 vs Cumby at Quitman - 7:30 p.m.
- 9/6 vs Scurry-Rosser at Scurry-Rosser - 7:30 p.m.
- 9/13 vs Union Grove at Union Grove - 7:30 p.m.
- 9/20 BYE
- 9/27* vs Arp at Quitman (homecoming)- 7:30 p.m.
- 10/4* vs Grand Saline at Grand Saline - 7:30 p.m.
- 10/11* vs Troup at Quitman - 7:30 p.m.
- 10/18* vs Harmony at Quitman - 7:30 p.m.
- 10/25* vs Frankston at Frankston - 7:30 p.m.
- 11/1* vs Alba-Golden at Quitman (senior night) - 7:30 p.m.
- 11/8* vs Winona at Winona - 7:30 p.m.
*Denotes district game