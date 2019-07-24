Leverett’s Chapel Lions

June 29, 2015 at 7:30 PM CDT - Updated July 23 at 7:48 PM

Head coach: Andy Bates

District: 12-1A DI

School colors: Black, gold

Stadium address: 8956 State Highway 42, 135 North, Leverett's Chapel, TX 75666

2018 Record: 5-3, 1-2 district

Returning starters: 4 on offense, 3 on defense.

Players to Watch:

  • WR/DB Jonah Shepherd
  • RB/DB Alexis Chavez
  • QB/DB Dawson Blear

Notes: The Lions are hope to make the playoffs with the help of some key players after missing them in the last two seasons.

Schedule:

8/17 TBA Scrimmage - 10 a.m. - HOME

8/22 TBA Scrimmage - 5 p.m. - HOME

8/30 vs. Willowbend at Home - 7:30 p.m.

9/6 vs. Apple Springs at Home - 7 p.m.

9/13 vs. Fannindel at Home - 7 p.m.

9/20 vs. Longview Trinity at Home - 7:30 p.m. - Homecoming

9/27 vs. Trinidad at Home - 7:30 p.m.

10/4 vs. Christian Heritage at Christian Heritage - 7:30 p.m.

10/11 BYE

10/18 vs Union Hill at Union Hill - 7:30 p.m.

10/25 vs. Fruitvale at Fruitvale at 7:30 p.m.

11/2 vs High Island at Home - 2 p.m.

11/8 OPEN