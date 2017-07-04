Head coach: Derek Smith
District: 8-3A Division II
School colors: Red, blue, white
Stadium address: 1373 County Road 2377, Alba, TX 75410
Returning starters: Six on offense, Six on defense
2016 Record: 3-7/1-4 district
Players to watch (stats from 2016):
- RB/LB Tom Mitchell (103 tackles, 7 TFL, 250 rushing yards)
- DB Freddie Arenas ( 87 tackles, 5 PBU)
- QB Zane Smith
Summary: Mitchell is expected to get more touches this season on offense. Arenas moves from corner to safety and should be an offensive threat. Smith, the coach's son, has a big arm and knows the offense.
Alba-Golden Panthers 2019 Football Schedule
8/16 vs Tyler All-Saints, home game - 6 p.m. (scrimmage)
8/22 vs Kemp, away game - 6 p.m. (scrimmage)
8/30 vs Hawkins, away game - 7:30 p.m.
9/6 vs Big Sandy, away game, away game - 7:30 p.m.
9/13 vs Honey Grove, home game - 7:30 p.m. (Homecoming)
9/20 OPEN
9/27* vs Harmony, home game - 7:30 p.m.
10/4* vs Winona, away game -7:30 p.m.
10/11* vs Arp, home game - 7:30 p.m.
10/18* vs Grand Saline, away game - 7:30 p.m.
10/25* vs Troup, home game - 7:30 p.m.
11/1* vs Quitman, away game - 7:30 p.m.
11/8* vs Frankston, home game - 7:30 p.m.
*Denotes district game