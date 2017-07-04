Alba-Golden Panthers

June 29, 2015 at 6:34 PM CDT - Updated May 21 at 1:40 PM

Head coach: Derek Smith

District: 8-3A Division II

School colors: Red, blue, white

Stadium address: 1373 County Road 2377, Alba, TX 75410

Returning starters: Six on offense, Six on defense

2016 Record: 3-7/1-4 district

Players to watch (stats from 2016):

  • RB/LB Tom Mitchell (103 tackles, 7 TFL, 250 rushing yards)
  • DB Freddie Arenas ( 87 tackles, 5 PBU)
  • QB Zane Smith

Summary: Mitchell is expected to get more touches this season on offense. Arenas moves from corner to safety and should be an offensive threat. Smith, the coach's son, has a big arm and knows the offense.

Alba-Golden Panthers 2019 Football Schedule

8/16 vs Tyler All-Saints, home game - 6 p.m. (scrimmage)

8/22 vs Kemp, away game - 6 p.m. (scrimmage)

8/30 vs Hawkins, away game - 7:30 p.m.

9/6 vs Big Sandy, away game, away game - 7:30 p.m.

9/13 vs Honey Grove, home game - 7:30 p.m. (Homecoming)

9/20 OPEN

9/27* vs Harmony, home game - 7:30 p.m.

10/4* vs Winona, away game -7:30 p.m.

10/11* vs Arp, home game - 7:30 p.m.

10/18* vs Grand Saline, away game - 7:30 p.m.

10/25* vs Troup, home game - 7:30 p.m.

11/1* vs Quitman, away game - 7:30 p.m.

11/8* vs Frankston, home game - 7:30 p.m.

*Denotes district game