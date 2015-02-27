Traffic moving after Palestine big rig crash, haz-mat cleanup

PALESTINE, TX (KLTV) - Haz-mat crews have finished cleaning up a fuel spill from a big-rig crash in a Palestine construction zone.

First responders were called around midnight to U.S. Highway 79 in, south of Loop 256.

About 150 gallons of diesel spilled onto the street during the crash, according to Kathi White, Texas Department of Transportation spokesperson.

Information on any possible injuries in the wreck was not immediately available.

At one point, both north and southbound traffic was detoured. Traffic is now flowing again through that area.

