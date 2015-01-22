East Texas Now Business Break
San Diego Chargers offer explanation for Dallas Cowboys website disappearance

By Lane Luckie
Published: Jan. 22, 2015 at 7:13 AM CST|Updated: Jan. 22, 2015 at 12:29 PM CST
DALLAS, TX (KLTV) - Fans may have thought the NFL’s Dallas Cowboys were on the receiving end of some online funny business, when their website seemingly disappeared.

Early Thursday, visitors to DallasCowboys.com were redirected to the home page of AFC rival San Diego Chargers.

It turns out the glitch wasn't a prank or hack.

The Chargers media relations office said the problem originated with the league. "(The) issue should be resolved soon. NFL (is) doing some backend work with the DNS."

Domain Name System, or DNS, is the system that connects a web address to the correct server containing the website.

The issue appeared to be corrected after several hours, with the Cowboys website displaying properly.

In their only appearance against the Chargers in the 2014 season, the Cowboys fell in a 27-7 pre-season loss August 7.

