“A year doesn’t make any scientific sense,” says Dr. Ed Dominguez about FDA blood donation restrictions

TYLER, TX (KLTV) - Gay or bisexual men will soon be able to legally donate blood for the first time in more than 30 years. The FDA announced Tuesday they will lift the decades-old ban preventing those men from giving blood.

"There's a lot of LGBT individuals here in East Texas who would love to help donate blood and build the blood bank supply up but, with the policy that's in place right now, we're not able to," says Freddie Layton, a member of Tyler Area Gays.

The FDA banned gay and bisexual men from donating blood during the AIDS epidemic in 1983.

"Blood banks were trying to limit the likelihood that the blood from those individuals would enter the blood pool and would transmit any kind of blood disease," says Dr. Ed Dominguez, an infectious disease specialist.

Dr. Dominguez says the ban came at a time when we did not have an effective way to test for HIV/AIDS. He says the testing is much different today.

"I think the concern I have here is that we have very good scientific evidence that the tests that we have available to detect HIV and detect it very early are really quite good," says Dr. Dominguez.

He's also concerned about limiting the number of blood donors during a time of need and the updated restriction requiring gay and bisexual men to abstain from sex for at least a year before donating.

"That's almost a breach of confidentiality to probe that deep into that on a purely arbitrary basis. A year doesn't make any scientific sense when our tests are effective within three or four weeks of exposure," says Dr. Dominguez.

"The questionnaires and stuff the CDC is actually looking at making up for the year ban should be discussed with anybody that donates, not just the LGBT or MSM community," says Layton.

He knows the FDA is not going to change their rules overnight. Still, Layton says the opportunity to donate blood is a step in the right direction for equality in the LGBT community.

Carter BloodCare responded to the FDA's announcement with this statement:

"The FDA will issue a guidance document in 2015, which will propose a change in the current permanent deferral to a one-year deferral for any man who has had sex with another man. The FDA guidance document will be available on a public website when released and will allow for a comment period for feedback."

