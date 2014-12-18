Interstate 20 reopened after Gregg Co. crash

GREGG COUNTY, TX (KLTV) - A stretch of Interstate 20 in Gregg County has been reopened after a major crash early Thursday.

Just after midnight, troopers had diverted eastbound traffic to State Highway 135, north of Kilgore. The accident was reported near mile marker 585. All lanes had reopened by 4 a.m., according to Kilgore Police

Details on how many vehicles were involved in the wreck or any possible injuries were not immediately available.

