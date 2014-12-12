Columbia Scientific Balloon Facility to launch balloon in Antarctica

PALESTINE, TX (KLTV) - One of the biggest weather balloons in the world will be floating over the Antarctic to study some of the smallest particles known: Neutrinos. But not just any neutrinos, the Columbia Scientific Balloon Facility near Palestine is sending an antennae array to the edge of space to look for high-powered neutrinos.

We paid a visit to their control room.

Just one look at the live stream and you can tell it's just as cold as two years ago when they launched CREST. The Columbia Scientific Balloon Facility has about 75 people down there ready to launch another weather balloon big enough to lift 48 antennae.

It takes some heavy equipment to find a high-powered neutrino.

NASA’s David Gregory, assistant chief of the Balloon Program Office just happened to be in town. He says they’re going to launch ANITA.

“Antarctic Impulsive Transient Antennae and what it’s doing is looking for neutrinos that go through the very dense ice of the polar ice cap. Neutrinos are very high powered particles that are 10 to the nineteenth electron volts. They are very small, you can’t see them, but you can detect them as they go through the ice,” Gregory said.

There are 48 antennae on ANITA capable of detecting the electromagnetic pulse the high-powered neutrinos leave behind.

Neutrinos are created in stars and thousands of them pass through us all the time, but the high-powered neutrino is rare. No one knows where it came from.

Discovering more about them may get scientists closer to discovering how it all works. But the weather wasn’t right for a launch.

“We like to see the surface level winds for Antarctica less than six knots,” Gregory explained.

Why do they launch from the land of the penguins? Gregory says it’s safer and the winds stay over the continent, and this time they need the ice for their research.

They used to launch from Palestine, and sometimes still do, but when it comes down it can be a problem.

“When it comes down it spreads out over 150 feet in diameter. It’s a big pile of plastic,” said Gregory.

The payload comes down by parachute.

“Have you ever put a penguin in one of those balloons?” I asked Gregory. “I have never put a penguin in a balloon. Now I can’t speak for everybody but I’m not one to get near the penguins. Those are big birds,” David replied.

The balloon can lift 6,000 pounds and will circle Antarctica for about three weeks.

