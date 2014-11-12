East Texas Now Business Break
Police: Tyler robbery suspect ‘armed and dangerous’

By Lane Luckie
Published: Nov. 12, 2014 at 6:15 AM CST|Updated: Nov. 12, 2014 at 7:44 AM CST
TYLER, TX (KLTV) - Police are searching for a suspect in a Tuesday night armed robbery at a south Tyler apartment complex.

Around 9:18 p.m., a man at Stone Creek Apartments, located at 6100 Holly Tree Drive, said he was robbed by a black male pointing a black handgun at him. After taking the victim's wallet, the suspect fled the scene on foot, according to police.

When officers arrived, they spotted a man with the same description, walking through the apartment complex. The man took off into a wooded area nearby, but police were unable to locate him.

The suspect is described as a tall, thin black male in his late teens or early 20s, wearing dark clothing and was carrying a black backpack.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact the Tyler Police Department at (903) 531-1000.

