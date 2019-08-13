It's a record setting year for East Texas football teams. Seven-area football teams are scoring their way towards state championships. One of those teams trying to score a State title is the Marshall Mavericks.
Marshall used a strong defensive effort and just enough offense to beat Boerne 21-3 in the semifinals at Waco ISD stadium last weekend.
The Mavs will play the Ennis Lions in the 4A, Div.1 Texas State Championship game. The game is set for Saturday, December 11 at Texas Stadium in Irving. The game will begin at 4 pm.