Timpson Bears

August 27, 2014 at 1:22 PM CDT - Updated July 31 at 4:14 PM

Head Coach: Kerry Therwhanger

District: 11-2A Division I

School Colors: Black, Gold

Stadium Address: 836 Bear Dr., Timpson, TX 75975

Returning starters: 7 on offense, 6 on defense

2018 Record: 4-7 bi-district finalist/ 3-3 district

Players to Watch:

  • LB Jarret Page
  • DB Tre’Davis
  • OL Zach Malloy
  • LB Braden Courtney
  • WR Trey Keggler
  • WR Kobe Grogan
  • LB Cam Foster

Notes: There is an area for concern with the Bears replacing a RB with more than 4,000 yards and 58 rushing TDs.

Timpson Bears 2019 varsity football schedule

8/16 vs Groveton at Timpson - 6:00 p.m. (scrimmage)

8/23 vs Lovelady at Lovelady - 6:00 p.m. (scrimmage)

8/30 vs Hemphill at Hemphill - 7:30 p.m.

9/6 vs Alto at Timpson - 7:30 p.m.

9/13 vs Big Sandy at Timpson - 7:30 p.m.

9/20 vs West Sabine at West Sabine - 7:30 p.m.

9/27* vs Tenaha at Timpson - 7:30 p.m.

10/4* vs Harleton at Harleton - 7:30 p.m.

10/11* vs Garrison at Timpson - 7:30 p.m.

10/18* vs Joaquin at Joaquin - 7:30 p.m.

10/25* vs Linden-Kildare at Timpson - 7:30 p.m.

11/1 OPEN

11/8* vs Beckville at Beckville - 7:30 p.m.

*Denotes district games