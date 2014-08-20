Would-be robber pepper sprays Tyler fast food worker

TYLER, TX (KLTV) - Tyler Police are searching for a man they say tried to rob a woman in the parking lot of a fast food restaurant overnight.

Just after 12:07 a.m., officers were dispatched to the Arby's in the 4000 block of S. Broadway in reference to a possible robbery that had just occurred. According to police, an employee of Arby's was getting into her vehicle after leaving work. When she attempted to close the car door after getting into the driver's seat, the subject grabbed the door and prevented her from closing it. He then sprayed her with mace and pulled her from the vehicle, after which he ran to the other side of the vehicle and got into the passenger door and began rummaging through her vehicle.

The victim was able to flee the scene and ran to the McDonald's next door, where an employee called 911. The suspect fled before officers arrived on the scene. The victim reported that nothing appeared to be stolen.

The subject is described as a male wearing all black with a black ski mask that had a skull print on the front. No other description is available at this time. The victim suffered no physical injuries other than those commonly associated with getting sprayed by mace. If you have any information on the subject, please call the Tyler Police Department at (903) 531-1000.

