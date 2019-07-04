Huntington Red Devils

June 30, 2015 at 1:58 PM CDT - Updated July 4 at 11:44 AM

Head Coach: Josh Colvert

District: 9-4A Division II

School Colors: Red, White

Mascot: Red Devils

Stadium Address: 952 Gibson St, Huntington, TX 75949

Returning starters: 8 on offense, 9 on defense

2018 Record: 3-8 overall/ 1-3 district, Bi-District playoffs

Players to watch:

  • RB Andrew Faulk - 1,007 yds rushing, 12 Touchdowns
  • DB Hunter Myers -165 tackles
  • DE Tristan Derring - 5 sacks

Notes: Huntington made history last year making it to the playoffs for the first time in school history. Late in the off season Jim Kerbow left to take the AD job at Itasca ISD. Kerbow’s offensive Coordinator Josh Colvert takes over with the goal of building on the success from last year. Huntington only lost seven players to graduation so making the playoffs should be expected.

Schedule:

* Denotes district game

  • 08/16 vs Corrigan at Huntington - 5 pm Scrimmage
  • 08/22 vs San Augustine at San Augustine - 5 pm Scrimmage
  • 8/30 vs Warren at Huntington 7:30 p.m.
  • 9/6 vs Diboll at Diboll - 7:30 p.m.
  • 9/13 vs Brook Hill at Brook Hill - 7:30 p.m.
  • 9/20 vs Hamshire-Fannett at Huntington 7:30 p.m.
  • 9/27 vs Livingston at Livingston - 7:30 p.m.
  • 10/4 vs Liberty at Huntington - 7:30 p.m.
  • 10/11 - BYE
  • 10/18 vs Jasper at Jasper - 7:30 p.m.*
  • 10/25 vs Tarkington at Huntington - 7:30 p.m.*
  • 11/1 vs Center at Center - 7:30 pm.. *
  • 11/8 vs Shepherd at Shepherd - 7:30 p.m.*