Diboll Lumberjacks

Notes: A lot was expected of Gums last year but a leg injury ended his season early. The Jacks did not miss a beat as McMillian took over the rushing duties and had a season with over 2,000 rushing yards which led to Diboll making their 21st playoff apperance. The game of the year in district will be when Diboll visits Franklin in a rematch of last year’s district championship. That is if Diboll can get past an early district test with Crockett.