Diboll Lumberjacks

Head Coach: Blake Morrison
District: 8-4A Division II
School Colors: Red, White
Mascot: Lumberjacks
Stadium Address: 1000 Lumberjack St, Diboll, TX 75941
Returning players: 8 on offense, 8 on defense
2018 record: 10-2 overall (5-1 District) DII Area finalist
Players to watch:
- DL/ RB Herbert Gums
- RB Daris McMillan
- OL Billy Levert
- OL/DL Ricardo Harrison
- Hezekiah Freeman
- DB Tyveon Williams
Notes: A lot was expected of Gums last year but a leg injury ended his season early. The Jacks did not miss a beat as McMillian took over the rushing duties and had a season with over 2,000 rushing yards which led to Diboll making their 21st playoff apperance. The game of the year in district will be when Diboll visits Franklin in a rematch of last year’s district championship. That is if Diboll can get past an early district test with Crockett.
Schedule:
08/16 vs Splendora at Splendora - 6 pm - SCRIMMAGE
08/23 vs Livingston at Diboll - TBD - SCRIMMAGE
9/30 vs Bridge City at Bridge CIty - 7:30 p.m.
9/6 vs Huntington at Diboll - 7:30 p.m.
9/13 vs Cleveland at Diboll, 7:30 p.m. - HOMECOMING
9/20 vs Liberty at Diboll - 7:30 p.m.
9/27 - BYE
10/4 vs Crockett at Crockett - 7:30 p.m. *
10/11 vs Coldspring Oakhurst at Diboll 7:30 p.m. *
10/18 vs Elkhart at Elkhart - 7:30 p.m. *
10/25 vs Palestine Westwood at Diboll - 7:30 PM - Wall of Honor *
11/1, vs Franklin at Franklin 7:30 p.m. *
11/08 vs Trinity at Diboll - 7:30 p.m. *