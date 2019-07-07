Crockett Bulldogs

Notes: The Bulldogs rebounded in 2018 after a below average 2017 Arkansas commit Allen Horace was a breakout star at the summer’s 7-on-7 tournament that saw Crockett with their pool in the DII Classification. Crockett will have plenty of offense this year to contend. The Bulldogs start the year against three teams ranked in the preseason polls for their classifications. It may be hard to win a district title but they should be able to compete for second place.