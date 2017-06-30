Sabine Cardinals

August 8, 2014 at 8:59 PM CDT - Updated July 31 at 5:07 PM

Head Coach: Rex Sharp

District: 8-3A DI

School Colors: Red, White, Blue

Stadium Address: 5424 FM 1252, Gladewater, TX 75647

Returning players: 10 on offense, 9 on defense

2018 record: 8-3 bi-district finalist/4-2 district

Players to watch:

  • QB Landon McKinney (6-1, 188, 4.6)
  • WR A.J. Gresham (6-0, 170, 4.9)
  • DB Bre’den Ford (5-10, 150, 4.8)
  • LB Brannigan Willige (5-9, 175, 4.7)
  • OL/DL Tristan Green (6-0, 305, 5.3)
  • OL L.J. Mitchell (5-11, 192, 5.0)

Notes: Quarterback McKinney is someone to look out for with 1,623 yards passing and 907 yards rushing. Willige started all 10 games last year at LB as a freshmen.

Sabine Cardinals 2019 Football Schedule:

8/16 vs Troup at Sabine - TBA (scrimmage)

8/22 vs Grace at Sabine - TBA (scrimmage)

8/30 vs Carlisle at Sabine - 7:30 p.m.

9/6 vs Shelbyville at Sabine - 7:30 p.m.

9/13 vs Harleton at Harleton - 7:30 p.m.

9/20 vs Elhart at Elkhart - 7:30 p.m.

9/27 OPEN

10/4* vs Tatum at Tatum - 7:30 p.m.

10/11* vs Winnsboro at Sabine - 7:30 p.m. (Homecoming)

10/18* vs West Rusk at West Rusk - 7:30 p.m.

10/25* vs Mineola at Sabine - 7:30 p.m.

11/1* vs Gladewater at Gladewater - 7:30 p.m.

11/8* vs White Oak at Sabine - 7:30 p.m.

*Denotes District game