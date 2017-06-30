Head Coach: Rex Sharp
District: 8-3A DI
School Colors: Red, White, Blue
Stadium Address: 5424 FM 1252, Gladewater, TX 75647
Returning players: 10 on offense, 9 on defense
2018 record: 8-3 bi-district finalist/4-2 district
Players to watch:
- QB Landon McKinney (6-1, 188, 4.6)
- WR A.J. Gresham (6-0, 170, 4.9)
- DB Bre’den Ford (5-10, 150, 4.8)
- LB Brannigan Willige (5-9, 175, 4.7)
- OL/DL Tristan Green (6-0, 305, 5.3)
- OL L.J. Mitchell (5-11, 192, 5.0)
Notes: Quarterback McKinney is someone to look out for with 1,623 yards passing and 907 yards rushing. Willige started all 10 games last year at LB as a freshmen.
Sabine Cardinals 2019 Football Schedule:
8/16 vs Troup at Sabine - TBA (scrimmage)
8/22 vs Grace at Sabine - TBA (scrimmage)
8/30 vs Carlisle at Sabine - 7:30 p.m.
9/6 vs Shelbyville at Sabine - 7:30 p.m.
9/13 vs Harleton at Harleton - 7:30 p.m.
9/20 vs Elhart at Elkhart - 7:30 p.m.
9/27 OPEN
10/4* vs Tatum at Tatum - 7:30 p.m.
10/11* vs Winnsboro at Sabine - 7:30 p.m. (Homecoming)
10/18* vs West Rusk at West Rusk - 7:30 p.m.
10/25* vs Mineola at Sabine - 7:30 p.m.
11/1* vs Gladewater at Gladewater - 7:30 p.m.
11/8* vs White Oak at Sabine - 7:30 p.m.
*Denotes District game