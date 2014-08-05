Marion Co. family loses home to fire

MARION COUNTY, TX (KLTV) - The Red Cross is helping a Marion County family after a fire ripped through their home Monday night.

Around 10:20 p.m., crews from the Jackson and Harleton Volunteer Fire Departments responded to a home at 1080 Watts Road, near Lake O' The Pines. The family of six reported hearing an explosion in their carport and escaped unharmed. Terry and Amy Kilgore and their four children ran outside with only a wallet and a cell phone.

Source: Jackson Volunteer Fire Department

Fire officials suspect the blaze may have been started by the family's Ford F-150 pickup. The single-story home is a total loss.

"I told them, everybody who was around me, all my neighbors my house is going to go. I told them if they didn't hurry up and get the fire out on the truck that my house was going to go. Next thing I knew my house lit up," Amy Kilgore recalls.

Source: Jackson Volunteer Fire Department

Monday evening, Amy drove their 2008 Ford f-150 back to their home. She says it seemed to be overheating and appeared to have transmission trouble. Her husband Terry went check on it. He says he let it cool off for two hours then tried to see what wrong.

Source: Rebekah Graves

"I went back out there to see if I could put it in reverse to see if the truck would move. Next thing you know it started smoking so I turned it off. Then I saw flames coming from the cracks of the hood. I went back into the house and told everyone to get out. I got the water hose. It kept spreading," Terry Kilgore said.

Friends of the family will be collecting clothes for the couple and their four children. The Kilgore's have a 16-year-old boy and three girls, ages 2, 12, and 15. The children are also in need of shoes and diapers.

If you'd like to help the family, you can visit their GoFundMe page. For more information on how you can help, please contact Rebekah Graves at (903) 742-2137 or Cathy Nunley at (903)918-0088.

The following items would be appreciated:

Men's shoes size 13; pants size 40-36

Women's shoes size 8.5; pants size 14-18

Boys shirts large; pants size 32/34; shoes size 13

Girls clothing size 10/12 and extra large; shoes size 8.5; pants size 10/12

Baby (girl) clothing size 24 months; shoes size 7-8

The Red Cross is providing three days of lodging at a motel in Marshall.

