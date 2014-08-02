Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Great Texas Balloon Race: Balloon “glow” becomes balloon “burn”

By Stephanie Frazier
Published: Aug. 1, 2014 at 9:49 PM CDT|Updated: Sep. 30, 2014 at 9:49 PM CDT
LONGVIEW, TX (KLTV) - The famous balloon glow at the Great Texas Balloon Race festival was changed to a “burn” on Friday night in Longview, because of the damp weather.

Pilots say because the balloons are so fragile, and will still have to fly on Saturday, they did not want to risk damage on Friday night.

The show by country singer Roger Creager is expected to go on. Officials with the race are putting hay out on the parking area to help avoid problems with mud. Have fun!

